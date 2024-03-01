JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 1,070.7% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

JanOne Stock Performance

JAN stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. JanOne has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the second quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JanOne by 89.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

