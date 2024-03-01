Jasi Halai Buys 6 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,438 ($30.92) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($185.54).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 31st, Jasi Halai purchased 6 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,447 ($31.04) per share, with a total value of £146.82 ($186.23).

3i Group Stock Performance

LON III opened at GBX 2,483 ($31.49) on Friday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,507 ($31.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,385.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,185.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($32.34) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on 3i Group

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.