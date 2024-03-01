Javier Tapia Sells 9,887 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Javier Tapia sold 9,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$12,951.97.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.34 on Friday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.87 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.31.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1616162 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.