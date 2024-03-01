Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.45.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day moving average is $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.