Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 203.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,092.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,275,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,721,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

