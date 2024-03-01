Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Frontline Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.09. Frontline has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 171,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Frontline by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

