JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after acquiring an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 106,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,706,000 after buying an additional 99,885 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after buying an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 213.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 85,682 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

