John E. Davis Sells 3,514 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $71,228.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,695.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

