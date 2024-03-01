John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.38

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.38 and last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 42868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

