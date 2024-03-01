JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $31.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkami Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Shares of ALKT opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,297,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 832,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.