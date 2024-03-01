JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $25.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,248,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

