JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $88.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.66.

Okta Trading Up 22.9 %

OKTA opened at $107.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,050,000 after buying an additional 959,693 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

