JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $40.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Adient stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $2,433,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

