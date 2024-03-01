JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $72.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.60.

PLNT stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

