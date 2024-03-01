Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,802 shares of company stock worth $8,027,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

