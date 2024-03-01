Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

KPTI stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

