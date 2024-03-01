KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of KBR opened at $60.01 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

