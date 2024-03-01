Keith J. Sullivan Sells 20,292 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 20,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $66,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,129,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

