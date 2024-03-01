Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,789 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 32.42% of Kellanova worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.7 %

K opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

