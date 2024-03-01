Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $12,506,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

