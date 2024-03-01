Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.