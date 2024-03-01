Keros Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 210,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

