Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KROS. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

