KeyCorp Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $55.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Up 24.7 %

PSTG stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 13,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21,330.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 115,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 115,182 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 90,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 126,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.