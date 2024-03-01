Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 103,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 120.4% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $121.99 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

