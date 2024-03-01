Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
