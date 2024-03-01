Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Cary M. Flanagan Sells 2,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.8 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

