Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,530 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.32% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of KNX opened at $56.32 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Articles
