Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Lessened by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,018,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,934 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,060. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.