Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Kroger Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KR opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

