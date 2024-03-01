Laura L. Felice Sells 200 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CFO Laura L. Felice sold 200 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $14,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
