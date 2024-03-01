Leerink Partnrs Comments on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

