Leerink Partnrs Comments on Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $176.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.