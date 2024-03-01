Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $35.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $39.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $44.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.86.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $521.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.25. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $524.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,233,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,929,000 after acquiring an additional 775,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

