Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Accolade alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACCD

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,618 shares of company stock worth $956,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.