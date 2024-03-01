Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

MRSN stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 521,350 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

