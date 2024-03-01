Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

ZNTL stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,350,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,059,000 after buying an additional 113,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533,337 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

