Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.07

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.07 and last traded at $126.93, with a volume of 118544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

