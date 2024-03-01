Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 12-Month High at $474.71

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $474.71 and last traded at $473.92, with a volume of 36630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LII shares. StockNews.com lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.25 and its 200 day moving average is $406.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lennox International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lennox International by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

