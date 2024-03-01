Leslie V. Norwalk Sells 8,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $1,085,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

