LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

