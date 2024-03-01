Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $22.50

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LBTYA. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.4 %

LBTYA opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.