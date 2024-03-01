Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 169,592 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,072.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $739,001.69.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $315.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LINC shares. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

