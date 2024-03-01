Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,093,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 619,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,705,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $256.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.36 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,616 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,606. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

