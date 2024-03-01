Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $9.27 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.