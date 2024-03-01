LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 2.2 %

LIQT stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

