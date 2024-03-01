Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

