LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.69.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Insider Activity at LivePerson

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 169,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $607,632.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,955,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,739,745.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 132.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

