L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of Hold.

L’Oréal Trading Down 0.9 %

L’Oréal Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

