LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells $9,277,457.78 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $267.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.56.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.